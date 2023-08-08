₹12,834 crore prize: Lottery enthusiasts will have a shot at Mega Millions jackpot1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaches $1.55 billion ( ₹12,834 crore), the third-largest in US history.
America, hold on to your lucky numbers, because another chance at hitting the jackpot is just around the corner. Lottery enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the Mega Millions game gears up for its next draw on August 8 (US time). This upcoming event boasts an astonishing $1.55 billion ( ₹12,834 crore) prize, making it the third-largest jackpot in the annals of US lottery history.