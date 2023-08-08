America, hold on to your lucky numbers, because another chance at hitting the jackpot is just around the corner. Lottery enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the Mega Millions game gears up for its next draw on August 8 (US time). This upcoming event boasts an astonishing $1.55 billion ( ₹12,834 crore) prize, making it the third-largest jackpot in the annals of US lottery history.

