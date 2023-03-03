The UK government's India Young Professionals Scheme visa, created under the trade agreement between the two countries, has opened for applications, but experts are of the opinion that its strict eligibility criteria and limited allocation of 2,400 visas.

Elaborating on the stringent policies, Yash Dubal, Director of A Y & J Solicitors, “While the scheme allows Indian nationals to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months, the eligibility criteria are strict, requiring applicants to have a bachelor's degree and £2,530 in savings. This effectively excludes low-income earners and raises questions about the UK government's commitment to promoting economic and cultural ties with India."

He also pointed out that the low allocation of visas, which amounts to only one visa for every 60,000 to 80,000 eligible Indian nationals, is inadequate given India's population of approximately 1.4 billion.

“The UK government's allocation of only 2,400 visas under the Young Professionals Scheme is unlikely to provide significant relief to UK businesses struggling with labour shortages, particularly those requiring low-skilled workers," he said adding that, at the same time, “many deserving candidates are likely to miss out on the opportunity to work and live in the UK."

“Moreover, the cost of applying for the visa, including a £259 application fee and a £940 Immigration health Surcharge, is prohibitively high for many Indian nationals, especially given the economic challenges facing the country in recent times."

This situation raises questions about the UK government's commitment to promoting economic and cultural ties with India.

While the India Young Professionals Scheme is a positive step towards greater ties between India and the UK, its strict eligibility criteria, limited visa allocation, and high cost may deter deserving candidates from applying. As such, the UK government must review its immigration policy and develop new visa schemes that address the current labor shortages and promote economic and cultural ties between the two countries.