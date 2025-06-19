₹24,000 fine for eating snacks, leaving desk without reason: Bizarre company rules spark criticism

A senior executive at a big Chinese company has caused online anger by setting strange office rules. The rules include fining workers for looking in the mirror or eating snacks during work hours.

Staff also must clock in six times a day and work overtime. The notice, shared in May, said that anyone who didn’t agree should resign, according to the South China Morning Post.

Man Wah Holdings, founded in 1992 and based in Guangdong, makes sofas, mattresses and other furniture. It is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange and has around 27,000 employees. In 2016, the company’s brand teamed up with famous actor Andy Lau.

A senior executive surnamed Liu faced criticism after screenshots from a work chat showed strict rules for staff. He complained that, during a busy promotion period, some employees were not at their desks. Some were in the washroom or looking in mirrors.

Liu warned that anyone caught playing games at work would be fired. He also announced heavy fines: 2,000 yuan ( ₹24,000) for managers, 1,000 yuan ( ₹12,000) for supervisors and 500 yuan ( ₹6,000) for assistant managers caught eating snacks.

Employees who leave their desks without a reason more than three times will lose 2,000 yuan ( ₹24,000) from their salary. Even failing to shut down the computer after work would lead to a 100 yuan fine.

Liu added that money collected from these fines would be used as bonus rewards for hard-working employees. Internal notes also said, if someone left their desk for over 10 minutes, their computer must be locked and chair pushed in. else, they’ll be fined again.

According to SCMP, a company spokesperson said on June 7 that the matter was under investigation.

High heels banned In 2017, the Philippines banned companies from forcing women to wear high heels at work. The instruction was aimed at protecting women’s health and rights.

The decision came after four women complained to a labour union, which took up the issue. The new rule officially began on September 29, Reuters reported.

