Home / News / World3.5 lakh bonus for 19,700 employees: This luxury company will reward staff amid record sales

3.5 lakh bonus for 19,700 employees: This luxury company will reward staff amid record sales

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Hermes will provide the one-time year-end incentive to each of its 19,700 employees.

A French luxury design firm has announced that everyone on its team will receive a special bonus of €4,000 at the end of February ( 3.5 lakh). The Paris-based design company has adhered to its handcrafted style ever since 1837.

The freedom to create, the ongoing search for gorgeous materials, and the passing down of outstanding knowledge that enable the development of functional, attractive items that endure are what make Hermes distinctive, as per the company itself.

In the midst of the company's booming sales and earnings, Hermes will provide the one-time year-end incentive to each of its 19,700 employees.

Hermes reported on February 17 that fourth-quarter revenues increased 23% year on year, currency fluctuations excluded. After Louis Vuitton and Chanel, the premium leather goods manufacturer was able to restore its ranking as the third-largest brand in luxury fashion, thanks to a 29% increase in full-year revenues to €11.6 billion ( 1 lakh crore).

Hermes, amid record profits, will distribute nearly €1.4 billion to investors via its dividend of €13 per share, up 63% from its €8 payout in 2022.

CEO Axel Dumas discussed the year-end bonuses and strategies for maintaining hiring at a meeting with analysts on February 17. He also announced the opening of two new production facilities in France. The company increased its global employment by 2,100 employees in 2022, while average pay increased by 6%.

Asia, with the exception of Japan (+22%), continued to be quite a dynamic market for the company. Greater China saw a continuous increase in sales. In October, Hermes debuted a store in Pangyo, South Korea, and established a fourth location in Shanghai's Qiantan neighbourhood. Many stores, including the Hyundai Coex store in Seoul and the Hong Kong international airport store, reopened after renovation and expansion work. The Americas (+32%) was an exceptional year for Hermes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
