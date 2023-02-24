Asia, with the exception of Japan (+22%), continued to be quite a dynamic market for the company. Greater China saw a continuous increase in sales. In October, Hermes debuted a store in Pangyo, South Korea, and established a fourth location in Shanghai's Qiantan neighbourhood. Many stores, including the Hyundai Coex store in Seoul and the Hong Kong international airport store, reopened after renovation and expansion work. The Americas (+32%) was an exceptional year for Hermes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}