₹400 crore! 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond sells at record price
On October 7, a pink diamond worth $49.9 million (over ₹400 crore) in Hong Kong set a record for the highest price paid per carat for a diamond sold at auction. The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond fetched $49.9 million at auction through Sotheby's Hong Kong for $392 million HKD. The initial estimate was $21 million (over ₹160 crore).