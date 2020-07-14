50,000 fine for not wearing mask in this city

Among other measures: Hong Kong will require inbound travelers who have been to high-risk regions in the last 14 days to pass a virus test before boarding their flights; restaurants will be allowed to offer only takeout from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and the number of patrons at a table at other times is limited to four. Amusement parks, gyms and 10 other types of venues are to close for seven days. Lam said the city will allow civil servants flexibility on working hours, and urged companies to let staff work from home.