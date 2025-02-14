₹7.8 crore salary leaves Amazon employee feel ‘empty’: A story of 14-hour work and divorce

An anonymous user on Blind shared a deeply-personal and heartbreaking experience. After working tirelessly for years, constantly pushing for a promotion, he finally achieved an L7 promotion, a senior leadership role in Amazon. His total compensation (TC) is $900,000 ( ₹7.8 crore). However, his success came at a huge personal cost.

The user described how their workload increased as they took on more responsibilities, managing teams across Europe and Asia. He had workdays stretching from 7 AM to 9 PM. His dedication to work overshadowed important moments in their personal life.

He spent most of the time in meetings on the day his daughter was born. When his wife struggled with postpartum depression, he skipped a therapy session due to a scheduling conflict. These repeated absences led his wife to ask for a divorce.

Now, despite finally receiving the promotion he had been working towards, the user feels empty rather than happy. He questions his choices, wondering if success at work is worth losing family and emotional well-being.

In a world where layoffs and job uncertainty are common, many consider the promotion a great achievement. But this story raises an important question: How do we balance success with happiness?

“I received a good news that my promotion was approved today. It does not feel happy as I hope, but I feel empty and indifferent. Can't stop asking myself on what am I doing with my life. But I guess in this layoff shitstorm era, I should be happy with what I have, right? But how to be happy?” the user asked.

Social media reactions The post has received mixed reactions.

“I'm the complete opposite, was there with wife when kids are born, always prioritise family first, and never was the top performer at work. Good relationship with wife and kids, attended all the school ceremonies and celebrated everyone's birthday. Haven't got promoted for 5 yrs. TC very low: 181k, but yes I live a happy life,” reacted one user.

“Anyone can re-marry and make more children. Very few can reach L7. Congrats!” commented another.