Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj is all set to take charge as India's new Permanent Representative at the United Nations on Tuesday. With this, she will become the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.

Sharing the news of her arrival at the UN on Twitter, Kamboj said, "Just in, as PR- designate to the @UN. Wonderful today to meet all my Ambassador friends in the Security Council. It is my deepest honour to serve my country in this new position. #India."

In reponse to her tweet, Kamboj’s predecessor Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, "Congratulations and all good wishes for your success Ruchira! @IndiaUNNewYork."

Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women Lakshmi Puri also congratulated her for becoming first woman PR of the country.

"Setting a new milestone for India in women’s leadership @UN! Heartiest congrats to @RuchiraKamboj for becoming 1st woman PR of @IndiaUNNewYork. Landmark #HerStory moment after Smt Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit's #UNGA Presidency. Inspiring @indiandiplomats & aspiring ones as a beacon!" Puri said.

In June this year, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj was appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan. Ruchira Kamboj is the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

She was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Ruchira Kamboj was posted as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005, where she dealt with a wide range of political issues, including UN Peacekeeping, UN Security Council reform, the Middle East crisis etc.

Upon release of Secretary General Kofi Annan's Blue Ribbon Panel Report in December 2014, she was part of the G-4 team that worked on the reform and expansion of the United Nations Security Council, which is yet a work in progress.

From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa which position involved close liaison with the Parliament of South Africa. In this period, she also steered the visits of the President of India to Cape Town in 2008 and the visit of the President of the Congress Party to Cape Town in 2007, which visit was accorded the status of a State Visit by the Government of South Africa.