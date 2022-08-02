Ruchira Kamboj all set to take charge as Permanent Representative of India to UN2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj will become the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.
Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj is all set to take charge as India's new Permanent Representative at the United Nations on Tuesday. With this, she will become the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.