Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 05:53 AM IST
Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen
Rules issued for those wanting to pay respects to the queen
Listen to this article
The UK government has issued a set of rules for the people who wish to pay ast respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London. No one will be allowed to take a selfie with her coffin and people must be prepared for a long wait.