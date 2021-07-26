1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 06:53 AM ISTReuters
The Norwegian Meteor network on Sunday was analysing the video footage and other data to try to pinpoint the meteor's origin and destination
The meteor travelled at 15-20 km per second and lit up the night sky for about five to six seconds
An "unusually large meteor" briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
"What we had last night was a large rock travelling likely from between Mars and Jupiter, which is our asteroid belt. And when that whizzes in, it creates a rumble, light and great excitement among us (experts) and maybe some fear among others," Bilet said.
There were no reports of damage or people being particularly frightened, as was the case in 2013 when a meteorite streaked across Russia and exploded over Chelyabinsk, Bilet said.
For those nearest, it was likely more of a "spooky" event, he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
