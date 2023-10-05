Rumours of Meghan Markle writing memoir have given reasons to Prince William to worry: Report

Rumours that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is writing a bombshell memoir, have become a reason for stress for Prince William, according to a report by Geo.tv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tom Bower, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan is penning her autobiography and it has caused a stir among some Royal family members, the report said.

"One of whom is William, the Prince of Wales, who is left "frustrated" with claims that Meghan will expose more secrets of Royal family in her book," the Geo.tv report said.

“The real headache is that he (William) can’t get in touch with his brother (Harry) without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public," royal expert Duncan Larcombe has told Fabulous.

Harry in his memoir “Spare" has revealed that William treated his wife Meghan Markle like a “convicted felon" when they first met.

According to the book, Prince William told Harry: "She's an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen."

“It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg," Prince Harry wrote.

“It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up," Duncan added.

"It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up," Duncan added.

"It's one thing having a row with your sibling, it's not uncommon in any family, but in this particular context, it is a constant betrayal," Duncan also said. "William can't make that first move without Harry betraying him and breaking his confidence."

After stepping down from royal duties and becoming financially independent, the royal couple (Harry and Meghan) purchased a nine-bedroom house in Montecito for $14.65 million in 2020.

Meghan may sign a $20 million deal with French fashion giant Dior, according to media reports published in June.

If the deal goes through, it could make Markle one of the richest stars in Hollywood.

After the deal, Meghan would also join global stars Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence as the public face of the brand.

