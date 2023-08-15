Rupert Murdoch, 92, dating 66-year-old retired scientist Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch, 92, is in new relationship with retired scientist Elena Zhukova, months after his short-lived engagement with Ann Lesley Smith, media reports said
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is in new relationship with retired scientist Elena Zhukova, months after his short-lived engagement with Ann Lesley Smith, Independent reported.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is in new relationship with retired scientist Elena Zhukova, months after his short-lived engagement with Ann Lesley Smith, Independent reported.
The media mogul’s rumoured relationship surfaced when the couple was spotted enjoying a vacation in Mediterranean onboard a yacht, according to the news website Drudge Report. The website said Murdoch has "got the energy of people half his age," citing a source. He added, "He just might be in love again."
The media mogul’s rumoured relationship surfaced when the couple was spotted enjoying a vacation in Mediterranean onboard a yacht, according to the news website Drudge Report. The website said Murdoch has "got the energy of people half his age," citing a source. He added, "He just might be in love again."
Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova was reportedly introduced to each other by Rupert Murdoch's third wife Wendi Deng.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova was reportedly introduced to each other by Rupert Murdoch's third wife Wendi Deng.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Elena Zhukova, 66, was a molecular biologist. She worked at the medical research unit at the University of California, Los Angeles, before retiring. She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, an art collector and socialite. Dasha Zhukova was married to ex-Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017, Telegraph reported.
Elena Zhukova, 66, was a molecular biologist. She worked at the medical research unit at the University of California, Los Angeles, before retiring. She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, an art collector and socialite. Dasha Zhukova was married to ex-Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017, Telegraph reported.
The report of Murdoch’s new relationship comes months after he called off his wedding to ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith just two weeks after he proposed. Citing the reason, Vanity Fair reported Murdoch had become uncomfortable with Ann Lesley Smith’s evangelical views.
The report of Murdoch’s new relationship comes months after he called off his wedding to ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith just two weeks after he proposed. Citing the reason, Vanity Fair reported Murdoch had become uncomfortable with Ann Lesley Smith’s evangelical views.
The media mogul has six children from his first three marriages. He was married to Ms. Hall for six years. Prior to that, he was married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The media mogul has six children from his first three marriages. He was married to Ms. Hall for six years. Prior to that, he was married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Forbes, the Chairman and CEO of News Corp. is believed to have a fortune of around $17 billion. His empire includes Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and a string of other media assets around the world.
According to Forbes, the Chairman and CEO of News Corp. is believed to have a fortune of around $17 billion. His empire includes Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, and a string of other media assets around the world.