Rupert Murdoch calls off engagement with his ‘final love’ over religious issues2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Rupert Murdoch earlier said that he had been afraid of falling in love but knew that Ann Lesley Smith was his 'final love'.
Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old conservative radio host and former dental hygienist, have reportedly ended their engagement in a shock split, just months before their planned summer wedding.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×