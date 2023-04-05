Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old conservative radio host and former dental hygienist, have reportedly ended their engagement in a shock split, just months before their planned summer wedding.

Sources close to the 92-year-old chairman of Fox Corporation suggest that he was becoming increasingly uncomfortable with Smith’s vocal evangelical views, putting a halt to the romance, as per Vanity Fair.

The relationship began in September 2022, and soon after his divorce from fourth wife Jerry Hall, Murdoch announced his engagement to Smith in March 2023. The news sent shockwaves around the world, with Murdoch telling the New York Post, which he owns, that he had been afraid of falling in love but knew that this was his "final love".

He also revealed that he had proposed to Smith on St Patrick's Day, admitting that the occasion made him anxious.

“Evangelical"refers to a branch of Protestant Christianity that emphasises personal conversion, the authority of the Bible, and spreading the Christian message through evangelism or preaching. Evangelical Christians place a strong emphasis on the importance of faith in Jesus Christ and personal salvation.

The couple was spotted on holiday in Barbados in January, with photographs showing Smith assisting a shirtless Murdoch out of the ocean. In February, it was reported that Murdoch was set to purchase a $30 million, 6,500-square-foot co-op on Central Park South, which was set to be their New York residence.

The end of Murdoch and Smith’s whirlwind romance has put an end to the excitement that their relationship had generated. It remains to be seen whether Murdoch will look for love once again or whether he will focus on his business and his family's succession. For now, it seems that the tycoon will be spending the summer without a wedding on the horizon.