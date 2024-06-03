Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time, 93-year-old media mogul ties knot with 63-year-old Elena Zhukova
The 93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch married 63-year-old retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, at his vineyard in California. Zhukova is his fifth wife, and they began dating last year.
