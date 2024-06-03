The 93-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch married 63-year-old retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova, 67, at his vineyard in California. Zhukova is his fifth wife, and they began dating last year.

Rupert Murdoch, the 93-year-old media mogul, has married 63-year-old retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova in California, Reuters reported. This marks Murdoch's fifth marriage, as confirmed by a spokesperson on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The wedding took place on Saturday at Murdoch's vineyard. The couple started dating last year.

The couple met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Zhukova's daughter, Dasha Zhukova, an arts patron had previously married to the Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, AFP reported referring to The Times.

Previous Marriages Rupert Murdoch married for the first time in 1956, Patricia Booker. The marriage didn't work and the couple parted their ways eleven years later in 1967. They have one child. In the same year, Murdoch married his second wife, Anna Maria Torv. The two had three children. After more than three decades of marriage, he got divorced in 1999. Coincidently, he married in the same year with Deng but divorced in 2013. They also have two children together. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Murdoch's fourth marriage was to actress and model Jerry Hall, ending in divorce in 2022 after six years, as per the Reuters report. Hall was previously the longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Last year, Murdoch was briefly engaged to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, but they called off the engagement weeks later, it added. Vanity Fair reported that Murdoch grew uncomfortable with Smith's outspoken evangelical views. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elena Zhukov moved to the United States from Moscow and was previously married to billionaire energy investor Alexander Zhukov.

Stepping Down from Media Empire Murdoch stepped down last year as chairman of News Corp and Fox, concluding a seven-decade career managing a vast media empire. His influence extended across satellites, Hollywood studios, books, newspapers, and TV stations on three continents.

Murdoch's marriage to Zhukova is not expected to affect the trust that holds 40 percent of the voting shares in News Corp and Fox, as reported by the Financial Times.

(With inputs from Reuters)

