Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan ends Australian defamation suit2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corp and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey.
Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch on Friday dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, citing the Fox News settlement of a U.S. court case where the network agreed to pay almost $800 million over its lies involving the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×