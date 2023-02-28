Rupert Murdoch testified Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Donald Trump’s 2020 election lie
Fox Corp Chairman, Rupert Murdoch has testified that Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Donald Trump's 2020 election lie. However, he remained sceptical about the conspiracy theory right away
Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that Fox News’s popular commentators “endorsed" Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, even though Murdoch said he doubted the conspiracy theory right away, according to a filing in a defamation lawsuit.
