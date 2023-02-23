Rupert Murdoch to buy full-floor co-op overlooking Central Park

Ms. Tully, who is perhaps best known as the namesake of the famed concert hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, assembled the apartment over close to a decade, starting with several units in 1959. She added on until she owned the whole floor. She filled the apartment with souvenirs from her travels, especially artistic representations of animals in the form of sculptures, photographs and paintings. One of her prized possessions was a photograph of her in Ethiopia cuddling one of the lions owned by the Emperor Haile Selassie, according to the 1994 book, “American and Modern Prints and Illustrated Books." The unit was purchased by Mr. Robertson almost three decades ago.