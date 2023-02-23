Rupert Murdoch to buy full-floor co-op overlooking Central Park
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has signed a contract to buy the longtime New York City home of late hedge-fund titan Julian H. Robertson, Jr., according to people familiar with the situation.
The contract price is unknown; the unit came on the market in January with an asking price of $30 million. Mr. Murdoch declined to comment.
The full-floor co-op apartment, located at Hampshire House on Central Park South, a 1930s-era building known for its steeply pitched copper roof, was also the former home of philanthropist Alice Tully.
The unit spans about 6,500 square feet with a 38-foot-long living room notable for its three enormous arched doorways that lead out to a terrace overlooking the park, according to the listing. The property could be configured with as many as seven bedrooms, but one is currently being used as a gym, according to the listing. There is also a formal dining room, a paneled media room with a wall of bookcases and a dramatic tiled entry hall with a view of the park.
Ms. Tully, who is perhaps best known as the namesake of the famed concert hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, assembled the apartment over close to a decade, starting with several units in 1959. She added on until she owned the whole floor. She filled the apartment with souvenirs from her travels, especially artistic representations of animals in the form of sculptures, photographs and paintings. One of her prized possessions was a photograph of her in Ethiopia cuddling one of the lions owned by the Emperor Haile Selassie, according to the 1994 book, “American and Modern Prints and Illustrated Books." The unit was purchased by Mr. Robertson almost three decades ago.
The property was listed by Joanne Douglas of Douglas Elliman, who declined to comment. Mr. Murdoch is being represented by Deborah Grubman of the Corcoran Group, who couldn’t immediately be reached. The deal hasn’t yet closed and is subject to board approval.
Mr. Robertson, who died in August 2022 at age 90, was the founder of hedge-fund Tiger Management. The managers he trained became widely known in the financial industry as Tiger Cubs and include the likes of Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management and Charles “Chase" Coleman of Tiger Global Management.
Mr. Murdoch is the executive chairman of News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal’s publisher. In March 2022, he listed a penthouse at New York’s One Madison condo tower for $62 million, but has since lowered the price to $46 million.
