Russia adopts new foreign policy amid war, cites India, China as main allies

Russia adopts new foreign policy amid war, cites India, China as main allies2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Russia will focus on strengthening its strategic partnership and trade ties with India and ensure resistance to ‘destructive actions’ of unfriendly states. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and maintains that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
India had found itself walking a diplomatic tightrope amid the Ukraine-Russia war, determinedly maintaining ties with both Kyiv and its western allies as well as Moscow. The two countries had maintained close strategic, military, economic interaction, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties recently. Now, a new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin on Friday has identified China and India as its main allies on the world stage.