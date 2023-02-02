Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, strike on apartments kills civilians
At least 44 people were killed in January when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in the city of Dnipro.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a senior defence official issued dire accounts of Russian forces shelling and advancing in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, the main focal point of the 11-month-long war.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×