OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia aims to boost Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine production abroad
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)

Russia aims to boost Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine production abroad

1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 05:00 PM IST AFP

  • Russia registered the vaccine in August months ahead of Western competitors but before large-scale clinical trials, leaving many experts wary
  • Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics

Russia is working to increase production of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in foreign countries, the Kremlin said Wednesday, as many European nations struggle to roll out their jabs.

"In the very near future there are plans to establish production in foreign countries, which will satisfy the demand from more and more countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
With increasing life expectancy and refined health services, the average population of senior citizens is booming in India. Photo: AP

Senior citizens highly under-insured even after Covid-19 pandemic: Survey

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
The government has extended the scheme, which was to expire on 31 January, to end of February

Vivad se Vishwas scheme fetches 95,000 crore

2 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Air India employees' interest will be protected, says Hardeep Singh Puri

1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Time to extend hand of peace in 'all directions', says Pak army chief

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST

Also Read | The Finance Commission doesn’t rock the federal boat

The comments come a day after The Lancet medical journal published results showing Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.

Russia registered the vaccine in August months ahead of Western competitors but before large-scale clinical trials, leaving many experts wary.

Its developers later said the vaccine is over 90 percent effective and Russia began inoculating its citizens with the jab in December.

Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics but also Argentina, Tunisia and Pakistan.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance Sputnik V, has said that more than 2 million people have been inoculated with the jab around the world.

RDIF applied for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union last month and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed openness to its use once the jab receives the regulatory nod.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout