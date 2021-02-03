Russia aims to boost Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine production abroad

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia is working to increase production of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in foreign countries, the Kremlin said Wednesday, as many European nations struggle to roll out their jabs.

The comments come a day after The Lancet medical journal published results showing Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.

Russia registered the vaccine in August months ahead of Western competitors but before large-scale clinical trials, leaving many experts wary.

Its developers later said the vaccine is over 90 percent effective and Russia began inoculating its citizens with the jab in December.

Sputnik V has been approved in more than 15 countries, including several ex-Soviet republics but also Argentina, Tunisia and Pakistan.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance Sputnik V, has said that more than 2 million people have been inoculated with the jab around the world.

RDIF applied for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union last month and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed openness to its use once the jab receives the regulatory nod.



