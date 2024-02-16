Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and critic of President Vladimir Putin, has died, Russian media reported on Friday while citing prison service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Russia's Tass news agency, Navalny died in prison inside the Arctic Circle. The prison service in the Yamalo-Nenets district said he had "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday.

The report cited Federal Penitentiary Service as saying, "After a walk on February 16 the convict did not feel well and fainted almost instantly. The facility’s medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All necessary resuscitation procedures have been carried out without any positive results. The ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the report added.

On its Telegram channel, Tass news reported that investigators are carrying out an inspection over the fact of Alexei Navalny’s death in the penal colony.

'No confirmation yet' However, Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh said in an update on the X, “We don’t have any confirmation of this yet. Alexei's lawyer is now flying to Kharp. As soon as we have any information, we will report it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told Reuters that Russia's penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Navalny's death, but that he had no information about the matter.

Mint could not independently verify the report.

Last year, TASS news agency had quoted US President Joe Biden as saying, "I made it clear to him (Russian President Vladimir Putin) that I believe the consequences of that (Navalny’s death in prison) would be devastating to Russia." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Alexei Navalny? Seen as Putin's critic, Navalny was serving a 19-year jail term on charges of extremism. He was moved to a prison in north of the Arctic Circle, which is considered one of the toughest jails.

He was reported to be "missing" for nearly three weeks before he was found in a prison colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenets region about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow. This prison colony, known as "the Polar Wolf" colony, is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia.

Last year, Navalny had reportedly lamented the terrible state of inmates' teeth in Russian prison. "Poor nutrition, a lack of solid food, lots of sweet stuff (the most affordable food), a lot of strong tea, smoking, and a complete absence of dental care do them in," he had said at the time.

Navalny was behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Before his arrest, he campaigned against official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests.

