Russia and sanctions: Where things stand, in five charts

Nearly two months ago, Ukrainians woke up to a war as Russian missiles rained down on their country. A barrage of sanctions by Western nations to strangle Russia’s trade and banking has yielded slim results. When Russia agreed to retreat from Kyiv, the choke seemed to be working, until explosions again hit the city’s outskirts last week. The reason the sanctions are failing to stop war is clear: It is not just ordinary Russians who have suffered; everyone else in a close-knit global economy has, too. Here’s a look at what the attempt to isolate Moscow has achieved so far: