Home >News >World >Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (AP)

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 12:27 PM IST Reuters

The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, will be released for domestic use in March

MOSCOW : Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.

The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.

