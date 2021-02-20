Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 12:27 PM IST
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, will be released for domestic use in March
MOSCOW : Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.
