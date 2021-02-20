Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine

Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, will be released for domestic use in March
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre, will be released for domestic use in March
MOSCOW : Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.
Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.
The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.