Russia approves trials of combined AstraZeneca and Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2021, 06:37 AM ISTReuters
Both the AstraZeneca/Oxford and Sputnik V vaccines involve two doses -- an initial shot and a booster-- but Sputnik V uses different viral vectors for its two shot
Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot with Sputnik V had already been approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus
Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca and Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia's state drug register. The health ministry's ethical committee had in May suspended the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested additional information.
According to the state drug register, five Russian clinics will hold trials that are set to finish in early March, 2022.