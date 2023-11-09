Russia asks Pakistan to return helicopter engines as Ukraine war continues to intensify: Report
Russia has asked Pakistan to return helicopter engines essential for the Mi-35M helicopter, which has been extensively used in Ukraine.
Russia is in a difficult situation as a result of the protracted conflict in Ukraine. It has turned to former defence allies for assistance in an effort to replenish its military weapons. Moscow is notably focused on Pakistan. For many years, India’s neighbouring country has purchased Russian military equipment.