Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 missiles, around 100 drones, says Volodymyr Zelensky

  • Earlier in the day, reports arrived Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine, in which at least three people were reported killed.

Updated26 Aug 2024, 05:04 PM IST
A local resident reacts next to a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in the village of Novohupalivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 26, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A local resident reacts next to a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in the village of Novohupalivka, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 26, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 26 August claimed President Vladimir Putin-led Russia carried out strikes on Ukrainian soil using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones.

Referring to the drone attacks, Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram, as quoted by AFP, “It was one of the largest strikes – a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred 'shaheds'”.

Earlier in the day, reports arrived Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine, in which at least three people were reported killed.

Meanwhile, another report claimed four lives in the Russian drone attack that was allegedly aimed at battering Ukraine's power grid. Following the attack, Ukrainian authorities were forced to introduce emergency blackouts.

State-owned electricity system operator Ukrenergo was forced to introduce emergency power cuts to stabilise the system following the barrage. Apart from this, the train schedules were disrupted.

"Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions," AFP quoted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as saying.

Seeks Europe's help:

After claiming a Russia barrage hit Ukraine Monday with more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones, Zelenskyy even sought help from his European counterparts.

"In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbours worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defence," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Apparently referring to the US helping Israel shoot down Iranian projectiles, the Ukrainian President said, as AFP quoted, "If such unity has worked so well in the Middle East, it should work in Europe as well. Life has the same value everywhere."

He also urged Ukraine's allies to drop restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, as Kyiv wants to use to launch strikes deeper inside Russian territory.

"America, Britain, France, and other partners have the power to help us stop terror," Zelensky added.

With agency inputs.

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:04 PM IST
