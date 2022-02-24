World leaders today reacted strongly to Russian President Vladimir Putin launching military operations in Ukraine . In a special televised address, Putin announced a "special military operation in Ukraine".

Here is how the world leaders reacted to Russia declaring war on Ukraine:

US President Joe Biden

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," the US president said. "The world will hold Russia accountable," he declared.

UN chief Antonio Guterres

Guterres made a direct and personal plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin after an emergency Security Council session, urging him to stop the attack "in the name of humanity."

"In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," he said.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg

The attack "puts at risk countless civilian lives," Stoltenberg said in a statement, describing it as a "grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President (Volodymyr) Zelensky to discuss next steps," the British leader tweeted.

EU chiefs

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," European Union chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel said on Twitter. "We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia faced "unprecedented isolation" and would be hit with the "harshest sanctions" the EU has ever imposed.

"This is not a question of blocs. This is not a question of diplomatic power games. It's a matter of life and death. It is about the future of our global community," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The German leader lashed out at an "unscrupulous act" by Putin and spoke to Zelensky to express his country's "full solidarity."

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the world "will not forget this day of shame."

"This attack will have severe political and economic consequences for Russia," Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said.

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations," Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN," Trudeau said in a statement.

China

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

-With agency inputs





