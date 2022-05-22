Russia bans entry of Joe Biden, Mark Zuckerberg, 961 other prominent Americans

Russia bans entry of Joe Biden, Mark Zuckerberg, 961 other prominent Americans1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
- Russia has also barred Canadian Prime Minister's wife Sophie Trudeau, Canadian air force commander Eric Jean Kenny and 24 other people
In the latest development on the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has unveiled a list of 963 Americans who have been banned from entering the country, including US President Joe Biden, Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Those named in the list on the Russian foreign ministry's website also include Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin.
The ban form part of a downward spiral in Russia's relations with the West since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the US and its allies to impose drastic sanctions on Moscow and step up arms supplies to Ukraine.
Publishing the full list of banned Americans for the first time, the ministry said: "We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff."
It said Russian counter-sanctions were a necessary response aimed at "forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial 'rules-based world order' on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities."
Additionally, Russia has barred Canadian Prime Minister's wife Sophie Trudeau, Canadian air force commander Eric Jean Kenny and 24 other people, including officials and top managers, from entering the country.
