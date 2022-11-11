Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Russia bans entry to Joe Biden's relatives, White House press secretary among 200 US nationals

Russia bans entry to Joe Biden's relatives, White House press secretary among 200 US nationals

1 min read . 11:02 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay( with inputs from Reuters )
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Federal Medical-Biological Agency, in Moscow, Russia November 9, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia has banned entry to 200 US nationals, including Joe Biden's relatives.

In reaction to personal penalties from Washington, the Russian foreign ministry announced on November 11 that it had barred 200 US citizens from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of US President Joe Biden.

It claimed that Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian Biden and Francis William Biden had been denied entry. Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, was also on the list.

After Russian forces withdrew and moved back to the east, Ukrainian forces entered Kherson on November 11. Ukraine's foreign minister has hailed Russia's withdrawal of troops from the southern city of Kherson as an important battlefield victory since the conflict between the two countries broke out in February.

Social media has been flooded with videos showing Ukrainians embracing troops as they enter Kherson, a city in the country's south. Al Jazeera claimed that, according to the mayor of Mykolaiv, a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city has killed six people as the conflict between the two nations intensifies.

Following Moscow's announcement of the withdrawal of its forces from Kherson, the US announced on November 10 that it had approved a Presidential Drawdown of $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
