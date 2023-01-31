Russia bans oil exporters from adhering to Western price caps1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:24 AM IST
The new Russian act bans corporates and individuals from including oil price cap mechanisms in their contracts
The Russian government on Monday banned domestic oil exporters and customs bodies from adhering to Western-imposed price caps on Russian crude.
