Russia's foreign ministry on Monday announced sanctions against 39 officials, business people, and journalists from Britain, barring them from entering Russia for supporting the "demonization" of Russia and its international isolation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.

"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.