Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia bars entry to 39 British politicians, businessmen, journalists

Russia bars entry to 39 British politicians, businessmen, journalists

The list also includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.
1 min read . 08:26 PM ISTReuters

Russia bars entry to 39 British politicians, businessmen, journalists

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday announced sanctions against 39 officials, business people, and journalists from Britain, barring them from entering Russia for supporting the "demonization" of Russia and its international isolation.

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday announced sanctions against 39 officials, business people, and journalists from Britain, barring them from entering Russia for supporting the "demonization" of Russia and its international isolation.

The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.

The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.

"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.