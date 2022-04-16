This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / Russia bars entry to UK PM Johnson, top officials over ‘hostile’ sanctions
Russia bars entry to UK PM Johnson, top officials over ‘hostile’ sanctions
2 min read.16 Apr 2022Agencies
The move was taken ‘in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials’, said Russia
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia on Saturday said it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials due to sanctions imposed by London over the country's military operation in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia on Saturday said it had barred entry to the country for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials due to sanctions imposed by London over the country's military operation in Ukraine.
The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.
The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.
The ministry accused London of "unprecedented hostile actions", in particular referring to sanctions on Russia's senior officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry accused London of "unprecedented hostile actions", in particular referring to sanctions on Russia's senior officials.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO," the ministry said.
"The British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO," the ministry said.
Russia's entry blacklist includes UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
Russia's entry blacklist includes UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.
Britain has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions, since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Britain has been part of an international effort to punish Russia with asset freezes, travel bans and economic sanctions, since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on 24 February.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia steps up attack on Ukraine
Russia steps up attack on Ukraine
Meanwhile, Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, hitting another military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
Meanwhile, Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, hitting another military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
Smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were "high-precision long-range" strikes on the armaments plant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were "high-precision long-range" strikes on the armaments plant.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.
A heavy police and military presence was deployed around the factory, the day after a similar strike on a plant that produced the Neptune missiles Kyiv and Washington say sunk Russia's Black Sea naval flagship on Thursday.
A heavy police and military presence was deployed around the factory, the day after a similar strike on a plant that produced the Neptune missiles Kyiv and Washington say sunk Russia's Black Sea naval flagship on Thursday.
Russia, which used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the Vizar plant on Friday, says that the Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed back to port after ammunition exploded on board.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia, which used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the Vizar plant on Friday, says that the Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed back to port after ammunition exploded on board.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Pentagon official said that the sinking of the Moskva, which had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict, was a "big blow" for Moscow, while the fate of its crew of more than 500 was uncertain.
A Pentagon official said that the sinking of the Moskva, which had been leading Russia's naval effort in the seven-week conflict, was a "big blow" for Moscow, while the fate of its crew of more than 500 was uncertain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.