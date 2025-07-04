Russia becomes first nation to formally recognize Taliban rule in Afghanistan - all details here

Russia made history Thursday by becoming the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. At a meeting in Kabul, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov handed official recognition papers to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who called it a "courageous step" that sets an example for other nations, according to an AFP report.

Advertisement

The Taliban flag was raised over Afghanistan’s embassy in Moscow, replacing the former government’s banner, cementing the new relationship. This ends nearly four years of global isolation for the Taliban, who seized power in 2021 when U.S. troops withdrew after 20 years of war.

Why Russia took the lead Russia’s decision follows years of careful steps toward the Taliban. Moscow removed the group from its terror list in April 2025, and President Vladimir Putin previously called them “allies against terrorism”, especially against ISIS-K, which attacked a Moscow concert hall in 2024.

Russia also sees economic opportunities, planning energy and transport projects through Afghanistan to reach Southeast Asia.

Despite its rocky history (Soviet troops fought Afghan rebels in the 1980s), Russia now prioritizes regional stability and business ties over past conflicts.

Advertisement

Global reactions and next steps While China, Pakistan, and the UAE have Taliban ambassadors, no other country has granted full recognition.

Western nations refuse to recognize the Taliban until they restore women’s rights, currently banning girls from high school and restricting women’s work and movement. The US still freezes $7 billion in Afghan assets and imposes sanctions.

Germany, however, signaled it may follow Russia’s lead, seeking Taliban cooperation to deport criminals to Afghanistan.

The U.S. State Department condemned Russia’s move as "dangerous legitimization," noting Taliban leaders remain under UN sanctions.

Germany hinted at potential engagement to facilitate deportations of Afghan criminals, but France and Britain reaffirmed demands for girls’ education and women’s workplace rights first.

The Taliban’s recent ban on female NGO workers complicates matters, though Muttaqi promises "gradual reforms."

Advertisement

With Russia’s backing, the Taliban now pushes for a UN General Assembly seat, though Western vetoes loom.