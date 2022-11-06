Russia becomes India's top oil supplier in Oct, surpasses Saudi Arabia and Iraq

"In FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022), the purchases of Russian oil was 0.2 per cent (of all oil imported by India). We still buy only a quarter of what Europe buys in one afternoon," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNN in Abu Dhabi last week. "We owe a moral duty to our consumers. We have a 1.34 billion population and we have to ensure that they are supplied with energy...whether it's petrol, diesel."