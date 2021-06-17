Biden was responding to questions about why Russia would want to cooperate with the United States

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia is in a very difficult situation and wants to remain relevant, in explaining why President Vladimir Putin may want to work with the United States and other countries.

Biden was responding to questions about why Russia would want to cooperate with the United States.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

