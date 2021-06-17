Subscribe
Home >News >World >'Russia being squeezed by China, wants to remain in power': US President Joe Biden

'Russia being squeezed by China, wants to remain in power': US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Geneva airport
1 min read . 05:45 AM IST Reuters

Biden was responding to questions about why Russia would want to cooperate with the United States

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia is in a very difficult situation and wants to remain relevant, in explaining why President Vladimir Putin may want to work with the United States and other countries.

"Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now. They are being squeezed by China. They want desperately to remain a major power," Biden said as he prepared to board Air Force One to return home from Geneva, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden was responding to questions about why Russia would want to cooperate with the United States.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

