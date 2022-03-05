Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media

Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2022, 05:54 AM IST
- Russia and Ukraine crisis: The move is a major escalation in an ongoing confrontation between big tech companies and Russia, which has in recent years issued a slew of fines and hobbled services through slowdowns
- Meta in a blog said it was working to keep its services available "to the greatest extent possible" but it had stopped showing ads to users in Russia and barred Russian advertisers from running ads anywhere in the world