Russia bombs Ukrainian cities at rush hour, 5 dead. 10 updates

Russia bombs Ukrainian cities at rush hour, 5 dead. 10 updates2 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Missiles tore into Kyiv, the most intense strikes on the capital since Russia abandoned an attempt to captured it in the early weeks of the war.
Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. The strikes follow the explosion which damaged the only bridge over the Kerch Strait to the Crimea peninsula, which Putin on Sunday called "an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure".
Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. The strikes follow the explosion which damaged the only bridge over the Kerch Strait to the Crimea peninsula, which Putin on Sunday called "an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure".
Several blasts hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as cities across the country including Odesa, Dnipro and Lviv.
Several blasts hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as cities across the country including Odesa, Dnipro and Lviv.
At least five killed, 12 injured in explosions in Ukraine capital Kyiv, according to the police.
At least five killed, 12 injured in explosions in Ukraine capital Kyiv, according to the police.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: 'Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles'
Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. “The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists!" Klitschko said earlier on Facebook. “The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues," he added. “I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today."
Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said. “The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists!" Klitschko said earlier on Facebook. “The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues," he added. “I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today."
President Zelenskiy said on Telegram that “they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth. Completely." He cited Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv.
President Zelenskiy said on Telegram that “they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth. Completely." He cited Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv.
"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters"
"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Sunday at least 43 civilians were killed and hundreds of families left homeless since Oct. 3 by Russian missile attacks on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Sunday at least 43 civilians were killed and hundreds of families left homeless since Oct. 3 by Russian missile attacks on residential areas in Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine's defence ministry vows revenge for Russian missile strikes.
Ukraine's defence ministry vows revenge for Russian missile strikes.
"There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction," the ministry said on its Facebook page. "The enemy will be punished for the pain and death brought upon our land! We will get our revenge!"
"There is sacrifice amongst people and destruction," the ministry said on its Facebook page. "The enemy will be punished for the pain and death brought upon our land! We will get our revenge!"
The strikes came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.
The strikes came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.
The bridge is a major supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a symbol of Russia's control of Crimea, the peninsula it proclaimed annexed after its troops seized it in 2014.
The bridge is a major supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a symbol of Russia's control of Crimea, the peninsula it proclaimed annexed after its troops seized it in 2014.