Russia calls US threats against Iran ‘categorically unacceptable,’ warns of ‘disastrous consequences’

Russia sharply criticised what it called “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal affairs and denounced US threats of military action, saying such moves are “categorically unacceptable” and would have “disastrous consequences” for the Middle East and global security, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks underline Moscow’s firm opposition to foreign involvement in Iran’s internal crisis and mirror Tehran’s own narrative that external powers are stoking unrest.

Trump’s hardline response to Iran protests The Russian statement followed a sharp intervention by US President Donald Trump, who on January 13 said he has cancelled talks with Iranian officials and publicly backed mass protests against Tehran’s crackdown.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!… HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Trump’s comments came as human rights monitors reported that over 2,000 people have been killed and thousands arrested in protests that have spread nationwide.

Earlier in the week Trump warned Iran not to use lethal force, saying “we’re watching it very closely” and that violent suppression could draw a strong US response.

Protests escalate amid crackdown The unrest, which began in late December as protests against economic hardship, has evolved into broader anti‑government demonstrations. Human rights groups report hundreds of deaths and widespread arrests.

Iranian authorities have imposed internet and communications blackouts to limit information flow and have accused foreign powers — particularly the US and Israel — of fomenting the unrest. Tehran’s foreign ministry has condemned “interventionist statements” by Washington as violations of international law and Iranian sovereignty.

The tense backdrop includes recent US actions such as imposing 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, part of broader pressure on Tehran.