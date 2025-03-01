Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenky's brutal ‘dress down’ at White House after a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance received a strong reaction from Russia.

Lashing out at Zelensky for calling Russia alone in amid the war, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said, “How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint.”

“I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support,” she added.