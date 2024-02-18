Russia captures Ukraine stronghold Avdiivka: A strategic advantage or just a ‘symbolic’ win? Explained
Heavily fortified with a web of tunnels and concrete fortifications, Avdiivka lies in the northern suburbs of Donetsk, a city in a region of the same name that Russian forces partially occupy
Russia on Saturday claimed full control of the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, which has been a focus of intense combat for months. The Russian Defense Ministry's statement coincided with Ukraine's military chief announcing the withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka, where defenders faced a four-month Russian assault