Russia on Saturday claimed full control of the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, which has been a focus of intense combat for months. The Russian Defense Ministry's statement coincided with Ukraine's military chief announcing the withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka, where defenders faced a four-month Russian assault {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Kremlin that forces were in the process of clearing the final pockets of resistance at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plan. Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show soldiers raising the Russian flag over one of the plant’s buildings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally sent congratulatory messages to his troops {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine is back on the defensive against Russia: Zelenskyy An ‘artificial deficit’ of arms for Ukraine risks giving Russia breathing space, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on withdrawing troops from Avdiivka. He further highlighted the need for artillery and long-range weapons.

Speaking at Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy pointed out Ukraine is back on the defensive against Russia in the nearly 2-year-old war, hindered by low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel.

“Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat," he said. “We can get our land back, and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can lose, and this has already happened more than once on the battlefield." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, "our actions are limited only by ... our strength."

“Dear friends, unfortunately keeping Ukraine in the artificial deficit of weapons, particularly in deficit of artillery and long-range capabilities, allows Putin to adapt to the current intensity of the war," Zelenskyy said and added, “The self-weakening of democracy over time undermines our joint results."

But, is it a strategic advantage or just a ‘symbolic’ win? Heavily fortified with a web of tunnels and concrete fortifications, Avdiivka lies in the northern suburbs of Donetsk, a city in a region of the same name that Russian forces partially occupy. With less than 1,000 residents remaining out of its prewar population of 31,000, the city stands as a symbol of the ongoing struggle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capturing Avdiivka could provide Moscow with a strategic advantage, potentially serving as a launching point for further advances in the region.

However, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Thursday that taking Avdiivka would be more of a symbolic win for the Kremlin and would not bring significant changes to the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line that has barely budged in recent months.

“The potential Russian capture of Avdiivka would not be operationally significant and would likely only offer the Kremlin immediate informational and political victories," the institute said in an assessment, as reported by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Russian forces would be highly unlikely to make rapid operationally significant advances from Avdiivka if they captured the settlement, and the potential Russian capture of Avdiivka at most would set conditions for further limited tactical gains," it added.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!