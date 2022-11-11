Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

PTI

Ukraine's military said it was still unable to confirm Russian troops were withdrawing from Kherson

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, a retreat that marks another humiliating setback for Moscow in its war in Ukraine.