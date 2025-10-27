Russia claims it accepted treaty with Ukraine in 2022 but ex-UK PM Boris Johnson ‘told Kyiv to keep fighting till...'

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that in 2022 — a couple of weeks after Russia launched special operations in Ukraine —"the Ukrainians asked for negotiations, we agreed."

Advertisement

"We held several rounds...and then moved to Istanbul. In Istanbul, as I said, the Ukrainian delegation put a paper with the principles to be developed into a treaty. We accepted this paper," Lavrov said.

Also Read | Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow; Russia shoots down 28 drones

He claimed that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had then said, "Don't do this, continue to fight Russia until we defeat them."

"So, when [UK PM] Starmer said that Putin is the only one who is against negotiations, you should remember about his former Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Lavrov said.

"He should remember about those in Germany and in France who signed the deal and then a few years later admitted that they never intended to do this in spite," Lavrov said.

Advertisement

‘Russia recognises Ukraine’s independence' Lavrov said that Russia recognises "the independence of Ukraine" and there's "no doubt about this." He also emphasised that Kiev saw people now living in new Russian territories as “a second sort.”

"But we could never think that the people who live on this territory, we should list that we shall now, in our constitution, that these people would be considered second sort, especially after the coup 11 years ago in February 2014, Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

Advertisement

He recalled that Victoria Nuland had admitted at the hearings and in Congress that the United States spent by that time about $5 billion to support Ukraine, “and she said it was not in vain because eventually democracy prevails.”

Also Read | Sanctioned Russian oil will find new ways to flow

Trump to meet Putin? Speaking to CNN after arriving in Washington for talks with US officials, Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s envoy for investment and economic cooperation, said a planned summit in Budapest between US President Donald Trump and Putin had not been cancelled but would likely occur later.

Trump said on Tuesday his plan for a swift meeting with Putin was on hold because he didn’t want it to be a “waste of time.”

Speaking aboard Air Force One on his way to Malaysia on Saturday, the US president said he would only reschedule the meeting if he was certain of progress.

Advertisement

“I’m going to have to know that we’re going to make a deal. I’m not going to be wasting my time. I’ve always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing," Trump said.

Kirill Dmitriev said Friday he believes Russia, the US and Ukraine were “quite close to a diplomatic solution” to end the three-year war.