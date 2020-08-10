Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, Russia is all set to register its first Covid-19 vaccine this week, as per reports. The country has been pushing extensively for virus vaccine for quite some time now.

The vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry and will be registered on 12 August, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said last Friday, according to a report.

Here are the main highlights of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, touted as the world's first such vaccine against the virus:

1) The Covid-19 vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.

2) In an earlier report, the final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

3) Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

4) Moreover, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre, said that vaccine used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus, according to Sputnik News. He said there are no concerns that the vaccine could potentially cause harm to a person's health.

5) Meanwhile, the World Health Organization urged Russia to follow the established guidelines for producing safe and effective vaccines after Moscow announced plans to start swiftly producing COVID-19 vaccines. WHO said all vaccine candidates should go through full stages of testing before being rolled out

6) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had earlier said that members of “risk groups," such as medical workers and even doctors and teachers may be offered the vaccine this month.

7) Currently, the country is said to be initially planning serial production of the first domestic coronavirus vaccine by September, TASS, a Russian agency reported recently.

8) Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage this year, whereas by the beginning of next year companies will increase output to several millions, the Russian minister informed.

9) Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease specialist, questioned the fast-track approach last week. “I do hope that the Chinese and the Russians are actually testing a vaccine before they are administering the vaccine to anyone, because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing I think is problematic at best," he said.

10) It's not the first controversial vaccine Russia has developed. Putin mentioned earlier this year that Russian scientists delivered an Ebola vaccine that “proved to be the most effective in the world" and “made a real contribution to fighting the Ebola fever in Africa."

