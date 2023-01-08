Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian troops in revenge attack

Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian troops in revenge attack1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
- The attack came as Russia decided to end the self-declared ceasefire and announced to strike the enemy till the war is won
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is getting more intense day by day as on Sunday, the Russian defense ministry claimed that it has killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a rocket strike on two buildings in eastern Ukraine. The building was housing many Ukrainian troops.
If true, the attack will be the biggest loss for the Ukrainian troops since the invasion.
The Ukrainian government has not commented on the claims as of yet but the mayor of Kramatorsk, the eastern Ukrainian town (where Russia claims the strikes) said that Russia has attacked some buildings in the city but nobody is killed in the attack.
"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," a statement from Russia's defense ministry said.
According to the Russian defense ministry, the Ukrainian forces were staying in two buildings, 600 in one and 700 in another.
The attack, if true will be seen as revenge for the killing of around 90 Russian troops during a strike by Ukrainian forces on their barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces.
The attack came as Russia decided to end the self-declared ceasefire and announced to strike the enemy till the war is won.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, but as the strikes continued, the ceasefire fell on Saturday.
Most orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 7 January and the date is similar for the orthodox Russians, but in view of the invasion, many orthodox Christians in Ukraine celebrated Christmas on 25 December only.
With inputs from agencies
