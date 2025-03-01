Russia claims Zelenskyy ‘obsessed’ with war, calls US trip a ‘complete failure’

Russia has declared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington a political and diplomatic failure, accusing him of being "obsessed" with continuing the war against Moscow. "The visit to Washington on February 28 is a complete political and diplomatic failure by the Kyiv regime," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The statement, issued by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday, follows a heated confrontation between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House, which has raised fresh concerns over the future of American support for Ukraine.

Russia mocks White House tensions Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday was marked by sharp disagreements over US military aid and Ukraine’s war strategy. The Ukrainian leader had sought to secure continued US backing and push back against Trump’s softer stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Instead, the meeting turned confrontational, with Trump and Vance accusing Zelenskyy of lacking gratitude and pressing him to consider a ceasefire.

Russia reacted with apparent satisfaction to the fallout. Zakharova described Zelenskyy’s behavior at the White House as "outrageously boorish," calling him "an unabashed cynic" who was more focused on holding onto power than achieving peace. "For the sake of this, he has destroyed the opposition, built a totalitarian state, and ruthlessly sends millions of citizens to their deaths," she alleged. Kyiv has previously dismissed such accusations as propaganda.

Medvedev: Zelenskyy got a "solid slap" Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also weighed in, claiming that Zelenskyy had been given a "solid slap" during the White House meeting. Russian officials have portrayed the public dispute as a sign of weakening Western support for Ukraine, with some in Moscow interpreting the clash as an opportunity for Russia to strengthen its diplomatic position.

White House tensions over Ukraine policy During the meeting, Trump and Vance criticised Zelenskyy’s approach to the war with Russia, pressing him to consider a ceasefire and accusing him of failing to show enough appreciation for US military aid. The Ukrainian president, who had hoped to secure continued American support, pushed back, warning that any wavering could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin. The exchange quickly escalated, with Trump openly questioning future US commitments and declaring that Zelenskyy was "gambling with World War III."

Zelenskyy’s public campaign In response to the criticism, Zelenskyy took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm Ukraine’s deep appreciation for American assistance. He acknowledged the crucial role of US aid since Russia’s 2022 invasion, thanking the government, Congress, and the American people for their continued support.

"American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them," Zelenskyy wrote.

Despite the diplomatic fallout, Zelenskyy continues to push for sustained US military assistance and long-term security guarantees. His latest statements emphasise the importance of American backing in countering Russian aggression and securing Ukraine’s future.